SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Beniva Consulting Group Inc, a leading provider in ServiceNow, Configuration Management Database (CMDB), IT and Operations Management (ITOM), Cloud Advisory and Application Services. The acquisition adds deep process automation and service management specialization to SoftwareOne's existing market-leading IT Asset Management (ITAM) services.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Calgary Canada, Beniva (https://benivagroup.com/) is a leading consultancy of professional and managed services, supporting blue-chip enterprise clients in United States and Canada. As an Elite ServiceNow partner, the company specializes in providing end-to-end professional services to clients seeking to leverage ServiceNow, a provider of workflow solutions and preferred vendor of enterprises moving to the cloud.

Shadi Khoshab, Global Director, ITAM Software Sourcing Services said, "We're delighted to welcome Beniva and their team to SoftwareOne. They bring a wealth of ServiceNow knowledge, strong ITOM capabilities and they're a fantastic cultural fit. We are already recognized as a market leader in ITAM and by adding Beniva to our organization, we will supercharge the way we support our clients, helping them achieve their software cloud portfolio optimization goals."

Leonard Wiens, Founding Partner Beniva, said, "SoftwareOne's all-in-one cloud application strategy represents the most complete end-to-end vision in the market. We couldn't be more excited to bring elite ServiceNow and workflow automation delivery to SoftwareOne's clients across the globe."

With this transaction, Beniva's team of more than 75 cloud technology experts and its directors will join SoftwareOne and its rapidly growing software and cloud services practice. By helping its clients leverage the ServiceNow platform Beniva has helped them save millions of dollars. This acquisition strengthens our services portfolio and organizational value proposition. Beniva's service offering perfectly complements our own Software Sourcing and Portfolio Management services, building on our capabilities in both IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM). The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareOne's portfolio of Software Cloud Services, including application rationalization and portfolio management. This strengthens our high-quality delivery capabilities to serve our enterprise clients globally.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

