Venera Releases Delta-8 Disposable Vapes in New 3g Size

Venera's best-selling Delta-8 THC disposables are now available with larger cartridges to meet growing customer demand

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Venera, a producer of premium hemp-derived products, launched a new line of 3-gram Delta-8 disposable vapes.

"Venera now sells a 3g disposable vape in industry-leading Delta-8 THC strains to offer you an amazing selection of Delta-8 vapes with the unparalleled quality you've come to expect from us," said Vee Alievich, Founder & CEO of Venera Factory.

These Delta-8 vape pens are as convenient and low-profile as all Venera Delta-8 pens, with longer-lasting cartridges and a new blend of high-potency cannabinoids: Delta-9o, THCP and HHC.

Venera's 3g live resin Delta-8 disposable pen is created using only natural terpenes from Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to appeal to a range of consumer tastes. As a high-quality producer, Venera provides direct customers, private label partners and wholesale buyers:

Delta-8 THC disposable vapes with zero cutting agents

Third-party lab testing for purity and safety of all products

High-potency distillates expertly blended for relaxed, uplifting effects

Strain selections that offer varying benefits and flavor profiles

Products derived from 100% natural, USA-grown hemp

With the announcement of its Delta-8 disposable vape pen in a bigger 3g size, Venera now has another pre-filled, pre-charged Delta-8 THC pen option available for purchase online.

ABOUT VENERA

Venera is a Cannabis-industry leader on a mission to make safe and effective hemp extractions accessible to all. The company takes a hands-on, end-to-end approach to ensure Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) or International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified manufacturing processes and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance. Venera's products are thoroughly tested, with product information and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from accredited labs provided. Venera plans to continue to create in-demand Cannabis products through a dedication to research, consistency and transparency.

For media and sales inquiries, please contact Venera Factory at Contact@venerafactory.com.

Contact Information

Vee Alievich

Founder & CEO

contact@venerafactory.com

SOURCE: Venera

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755606/Venera-Releases-Delta-8-Disposable-Vapes-in-New-3g-Size