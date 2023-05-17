Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, today released the report of its Combined General Meeting held on May 12, 2023

The shareholders attending the meeting, represented by proxy or voting by post held 10,638,244 votes, representing a quorum of 86.5%.

All resolutions of this Combined General Meeting were adopted, with the exception of the 23rd and 24th resolutions, as recommended by the Board of Directors.

Gilles AVENARD, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Acticor Biotech, said: "The shareholders' meeting was an opportunity for us to review our clinical successes for the year 2022 and our financial situation, as well as to present our outlook for the coming years. Following the positive results of the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, we are fully in line with our strategy to continue the development of glenzocimab with a view to registering it for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, particularly stroke. With the successful completion of the €12.2 million fundraising in March 2023, we cover our financing needs for operational activities until the end of 2023. In addition to this transaction, we are currently exploring the best options for additional financing, including access to the capital markets, to strengthen our financial resources beyond the end of 2023. The objective is to cover our financing needs for the year 2024, which includes the second futility analysis of the ACTISAVE Phase 3 clinical trial in stroke. We will choose the most appropriate solution and timing in light of the market situation, and of course in the interest of our shareholders. However, we cannot guarantee if or when such a transaction will take place or whether it will be done on satisfactory terms.

The report of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on Acticor Biotech's website, in the Investors/Shareholders' Meeting section.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

