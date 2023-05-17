Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023

WKN: 807435 | ISIN: SE0000862997 | Ticker-Symbol: BNF
Tradegate
17.05.23
16:38 Uhr
8,438 Euro
-0,344
-3,92 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILLERUD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILLERUD AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4968,68019:42
8,5388,62219:42
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2023 | 18:10
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Billerud Aktiebolag

The following information is based on the press release from Billerud
Aktiebolag (BILL, SE0000862997) published on January 27, 2023 and may be
subject to change. 

BILL will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 2 per share,
effective May 25, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143110
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
