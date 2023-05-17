Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
WKN: A2JDEJ | ISIN: IE00BDFBTQ78 | Ticker-Symbol: WMIN
Tradegate
17.05.23
18:44 Uhr
28,945 Euro
+0,590
+2,08 %
28,31029,01019:02
PR Newswire
17.05.2023 | 18:12
119 Leser
VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Shareholder approval VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF: Index Replacement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Shareholder approval VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF: Index Replacement

VanEck wishes to announce that the shareholders of the VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF (hereinafter the "Fund") approved the amendment of the investment objective of the Fund at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 May 2023.

The investment objective of the Fund, as detailed in Section 1 of the Circular dated 26 April 2023, will be amended by changing the index which the Fund seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses.

From 16 May 2023, the Fund will, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals being obtained, seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the S&P Global Mining Reduced Coal Index.

For further details on the current investment objective and index of the Fund, as well as the related amendments, please refer to following documentation published on www.vaneck.com:

© 2023 PR Newswire
