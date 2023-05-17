Ageas: Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 17 May 2023

Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 17 May 2023
Ageas announces that today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV approved all the proposals submitted to them by the Board of Directors.
|Agenda item
|In favour
|
|99.9951%
|
|99.9912%
|
|99.7842%
|
|99.7597%
|
|94.8238%
|
|99.5502%
|
|99.1540%
|
|98.4164%
|
|99.8976%
|
|99.9966%
|
|98.9640%
|
|98.6118%
The percentage of the share capital represented was 46.62%%
Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.
1 The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:
- 31 May 2023: ex-dividend date
- 2 June 2023: payment date of the final dividend of EUR 1.5 (coupon no. 14). An interim dividend of EUR 1.5 per ageas SA/NV share was already paid in October 2022.
More information about the fiscal treatment of the dividend can be found at http://www.ageas.com/investors/dividend.