AARDVARK Tactical's PROJECT7 Armor Releases Their All-New External Patrol Vest

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The newly released External Patrol Vest (XPV) from AARDVARK Tactical's PROJECT7 Armor is a revolutionary platform built to reimagine how police officers, detectives, K-9s, firefighters, and paramedics are armored. Featuring a four-panel design, similar to a tactical vest, it offers a better fit and greater coverage all without sacrificing mobility. Compared to traditional two-piece armor systems, the XPV's four-piece platform and cummerbund mitigate the risk of coverage gaps due to misaligned panels, small weight fluctuations or poor-fitting vests.

The XPV consists of an external carrier, an optional internal concealable carrier, and four soft ballistic panels. The vest offers multiple configurations to fit the mission of the individual officer. The XPV can be worn with its external carrier and ballistics alone or for missions that require concealment or when wearing a Class A uniform, the optional internal concealable carrier can be worn with soft ballistic panels alone.

This platform features internal radio channels for cable routing and a concealed magnet pouch for simple attachment of an Axon body-worn camera.

Asked about this groundbreaking product, PROJECT 7's founder Jon Becker said, "The XPV is the product of years of frustration with patrol armor systems and two-panel carrier systems. We started with the goal of providing better coverage, greater accuracy in sizing, better protection, and a strong desire to build something new and better. I am very proud of our design and manufacturing teams. They truly delivered a product we can be proud of."

Designed for operator comfort and protection, the XPV offers an innovative blend of coverage and comfort. Contact AARDVARK for more information on the XPV or visit https://www.project7armor.com/xpv to learn more.

Contact Information

Joe Liebersbach

Director of Client Strategy

pr@fpwmedia.com

541-343-1355

SOURCE: Aardvark Tactical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755605/AARDVARK-Tacticals-PROJECT7-Armor-Releases-Their-All-New-External-Patrol-Vest