Bluestock Advisors, LLC: Bluestock Advisors to Refocus Strategy on the Home Industry Under Sole Leadership of President and CEO, Jennifer Merritt

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Under the singular leadership of President and CEO Jennifer Merritt, Bluestock Advisors, LLC will narrow their consulting focus to serve the business strategy needs of companies in the home improvement, home services and home furnishing sectors.

Bluestock Advisors helps retail and consumer packaged goods clients in these sectors create economic value, grow revenue and market share, and create competitive advantage through thoughtful business and service line transformation, whether within a given product or service segment or at scale. Serving small to mid-cap retailers and CPGs, and offering expert advisory to Chief Executive Officers and Chief Commercial Officers, Bluestock Advisors' services include growth strategy, category management and market research.

"We have narrowed our focus because we see a great need for advisory services in these high-demand segments, our team is uniquely qualified to serve them with our decades of experience, and we have a proven ability to influence these sectors and create business value for clients," explains Merritt.

Merritt studied industrial engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. She has served in executive roles at Procter and Gamble, Deloitte Consulting, Home Depot, and served as global head of North Highland's Retail Industry Group before launching Bluestock Advisors with her former partner, Shannon Coyne, in 2020. In Bluestock Advisors she has assembled a team of home industry experts with decades of experience working with some of the top retail and consumer packaged goods companies in the world.

Bluestock Advisors is a woman-owned business focused on serving the unique needs of B2B companies in the home improvement, home services, and home furnishings categories. Through a focused combination of growth strategy, market research and category management solutions, Bluestock helps companies create economic value, grow revenue and market share, and create competitive advantage through business and category transformation.

