Turquoise Trail Studio Tour 2023 Opens Last Two Weekends in September

This free Studio Tour runs along the Turquoise Trail Scenic Byway from the south end of Santa Fe, into Cerrillos, Madrid, Sandia Crest and as far south as Cedar Crest. This portion of the Turquoise Trail is arguably the most beautiful section of this historic trade route that connects Santa Fe and Albuquerque. 41 Studios with over 50 Artists will open their studios the last two weekends in September.

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The last two weekends of September (Sept. 23-24 & Sept. 30-Oct. 1) 41 studios with over 50 artists will open their studios for the renowned Turquoise Trail Studio Tour. This event comprises professional art studios, sculpture gardens, and artist-owned galleries that are open 10am-5pm each Saturday and Sunday traveling from the South end of Santa Fe down to Cedar Crest.





The broad and deep history of mining, baseball, ghost towns and artists, paints its richly textured brush strokes that eventually transformed the area into an artist's Mecca. The Turquoise Trail Studio Tour is an opportunity for art enthusiasts to drive the Turquoise Trail Scenic Byway and experience a free, self-guided exhibition of artists-at-work and purchase directly from the artist. This tour emanates creativity and beauty from artists as well as nature as visitors are enveloped in breathtaking landscapes, history and art studios that are unique to each. The studios themselves are often park-like and an adventure all their own with many of the artists being seasoned veterans, some nationally known and others exhibiting internationally. Art mediums range from monumental outdoor metal sculpture to intimate jewelry pieces, painting, pottery, glass, steel, ceramic sculpture, found object and recycle art, photography and more.

"Having an opportunity to visit an artist's studio is a joy many never get to experience. In my experience as an artist, one can make lifelong friends, not just collectors." ~ Deborah Rael Buckley, artist/collector

The Turquoise Trail offers numerous ventures for visitors with a collection of locally owned restaurants, parks, hiking trails, horseback riding and four breweries. Autumn in New Mexico is chile roasting season with warm days, cool nights and stunning big blue skies with unforgettable sunsets. The historic towns of Cerrillos and Madrid, now havens for artists, combined with 'ghost towns' like Waldo and Golden, and the ancient Pueblo areas of Sandia Park make this Scenic Byway a very unique day trip from both Albuquerque or Santa Fe. Take a day to explore art, nature and community.

Maps are available at all studios and it is recommended that tour-goers stop at the first studios at either end of the tour to pick up a map. Or preview and print a map online at https://turquoisetrailstudiotour.com. For information, visit the site or call 505-471-4688. The Turquoise Trail is also known as State Highway 14 or "the back road," between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

