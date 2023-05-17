Regulatory News:

In agreement with the Board of Directors, Mr Sean Brennan tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment [ALFOC FR0012419307] on 16 May with immediate effect. As part of this change in governance and in order to pursue the development of the Company's strategy, the Board of Directors, meeting on 16 May, announced that it had taken the decision to combine the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and to appoint Fabrice Larue as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment.

Mr Sean Brennan said: "I have been pleased to support Focus in its development and in the pursuit of its strategy to move up the value chain. I would like to thank the Board for the confidence they have placed in me and I am confident that the Focus teams will successfully continue the transformation of this growing group".

The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Mr Sean Brennan for his expertise and contribution.

As Chairman of Focus Entertainment and on behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Fabrice Larue confirms the desire to pursue the strategy initiated in recent years and to support the Focus Entertainment group teams, who have the full confidence of the Board.

The other members of the group's senior management team remain in place and are focused on delivering its ambitious line up. Focus reaffirms its confidence in the execution of the 2023/24 roadmap.

Furthermore, after announcing a historical high turnover of €194 million on 31 March 2023, the Group confirms that it expects a strong growth in operational margins for the 2022/23 financial year.

The Group will publish its annual results for 2022/23 on 15 June 2023, after the close of trading.

Focus Entertainment's financial publications

Publication Date 2022/23 FY Results June 15, 2023 2023/24 Q1 Revenues July 20, 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting September 12, 2023

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West, A Plague Tale and Atomic Heart, the Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

