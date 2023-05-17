Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (CSE: MJMJ) (OTC Pink: SPLIF) ("Vertical Peak" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of a portion of its holdings of common shares ("Neural Shares") of Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and accordingly, Vertical Peak is pleased to announce the anticipated closing date for the Plan of Arrangement is Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (the "Effective Date"). Vertical Peak shareholders who are shareholders of record as of Friday, May 19, 2023 (the "Record Date") will be eligible to receive Neural Shares on the Effective Date pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, with an ex-dividend date of Thursday, May 18, 2023.

On 12:01 a.m. on the Effective Date Vertical Peak shareholders will receive their pro rata portion of the Neural Shares being distributed pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement. The precise number of Neural Shares to be distributed to each Vertical Peak shareholder will be determined on the Record Date. It is currently anticipated to be approximately 0.013884682 of a Neural Share for each subordinate voting share of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak SVS") and approximately 0.13884682 of a Neural Share for each multiple voting share of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak MVS") held by such holder as at the Record Date. It is expected that DRS statements representing the Neural Shares to which the registered holders of Vertical Peak SVS and Vertical Peak MVS are entitled to under the Plan of Arrangement will be sent out on or about the Effective Date. Pursuant to the provisions of the Plan of Arrangement, no fractional Neural Shares will be distributed to Vertical Peak shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Plan of Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number ("Round Down Provision"). If the Round Down Provision would otherwise result in the number of Neural Shares distributable to a particular Vertical Peak shareholder being rounded down from one to nil, then the Round Down Provision shall not apply and Vertical Peak shall distribute one Neural Share, to that Vertical Peak shareholder.

It is intended that Neural will apply to list the Neural Shares on a Canadian stock exchange (the "Exchange") in the near future. The listing of Neural Shares is subject to meeting all the conditions for listing established by the Exchange and acceptance by the Exchange. There is no assurance that Neural will be able to obtain requisite approvals required to list on an Exchange, including without limitation securing sufficient financing to satisfy the minimum listing requirements of the Exchange. Investment in securities of Neural or Vertical Peak shall be considered highly speculative and anyone considering purchasing such securities should consult their financial advisors and review the "Risk Factors" section of the management information circular prepared in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

For further details on Neural and the Plan of Arrangement please see the management information circular of Vertical Peak prepared in connection with the annual and special meeting of Vertical Peak's shareholders held on May 1, 2023.

About Vertical Peak Holdings Inc.

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. Vertical Peak operates and controls licenses in California, which include manufacturing, retail and cultivation operations in California. Vertical Peak's main portfolio includes the OutCo and Thrive brands that it has acquired in 2021 pursuant to the acquisition of business of OutCo.

