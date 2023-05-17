Engage for Good: 2023 Halo Awards Honor Top Corporate Social Impact Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Campaigns that raised millions for Ukraine relief, inspired young people to learn about conflict mitigation and moved employees to cycle across the country for cancer research - all while building stronger businesses - were among the initiatives honored at the 21st annual Halo Awards.

Eighteen category-specific winners were selected out of more than 140 entries by Engage for Good at its annual conference in Atlanta, GA.

In addition, ESPN and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America each received a Golden Halo Award, Engage for Good's highest honor, for their long records of achievement at the intersection of profit and purpose.

Case studies of each winning campaign and profiles of the Golden Halo Award winners can be found at http://engageforgood.com/halo-awards.

"This year's winners reflect the tremendous diversity of causes and strategies that companies embrace to sustainably build a better world," said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel. "It's an honor to recognize programs that fight disease and hunger, support education and mental health, offer aid to those in Ukraine and so much more."

A collaboration between Dunkin' and the Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation, dubbed "2022 Iced Coffee Day," was recognized as the "Best Of The Best," an award presented by social impact agency For Momentum. In 2022, Dunkin' franchisees united for a nationwide one-day charitable event, whereby one dollar from each iced coffee sold at participating outlets was given to the foundation. The initiative increased restaurant traffic and raised $1.8 million, 100% of which was given to hospitals near Dunkin' restaurants.

"I'm honored to present this year's prestigious 'Best Of The Best' Halo Award to Dunkin' and the Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation. This award shines a spotlight on their '2022 Iced Coffee Day' campaign, where best-in-class strategy, franchisee participation and execution allowed them to raise $1.8 million for children's hospitals nationwide in one day. They should feel incredibly proud of this special recognition. On behalf of For Momentum, I want to extend a heartfelt congratulations to the Dunkin' team - we are thrilled to support your partnership success," said Mollye Rhea, President and Founder of social impact agency For Momentum.

Please join us in congratulating this year's Halo Award-winning campaigns:

Best Consumer-Activated Corporate Donation Initiative

Gold: 2022 Iced Coffee Day - Dunkin' & Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation

Silver: Bringing Communities Together In Nature - Sun Outdoors & National Park Foundation

Best Consumer Donation Initiative

Gold: PetSmart + PetSmart Charities 10 Millionth Adoption Supported By Pet Parents - PetSmart & PetSmart Charities

Silver: JOANN and Susan G. Komen Integrated Partnership To Drive Point-Of-Sale Donations - JOANN & Susan G. Komen

Best Education Initiative

Gold: Subaru Loves Learning - Subaru Of America, Inc. & AdoptAClassroom.org

Silver: MLK Scholars Program - John Hancock

Best Emergency/Crisis Initiative

Gold: Stand With Ukraine All-for-Charity Initiative - Humble Bundle, Razom For Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps & Direct Relief

Silver: PayPal's Response To The Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine - PayPal & Multiple Nonprofits

Best Employee Engagement Initiative

Gold: Employee Empowerment Thru Volunteering - FedEx & Operation Warm

Silver: Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer - Bristol Myers Squibb & the V Foundation for Cancer Research

Best Health Initiative

Gold: Bloom: Growing Kids' Mental Well-Being - Nationwide Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital & On Our Sleeves

Silver: iHeart National Recovery Month - iHeartMedia & The Voices Project

Best JEDI Initiative

Gold: Leveling The Playing Field - U.S. Women's National Team Players Association & Kiva

Silver: Nespresso x Ali Forney Center - Nespresso USA & The Ali Forney Center

Best Social Impact Video

Gold: Teen Tech Center "Mentor Moments" - Best Buy & The Best Buy Foundation

Silver: Peace Builders - Microsoft, Minecraft Education, Games For Change & The Nobel Peace Center

Best Social Service Initiative

Gold: ??Meals With Meaning - HelloFresh & Partners

Silver: Lowe's Hometowns - Lowe's & Points of Light

Best Of The Best

2022 Iced Coffee Day - Dunkin' & Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, is a professional development organization that helps corporate social impact leaders at businesses and nonprofits access the resources and community they need in order to build a better world and the bottom line. While best known for its annual conference and the Halo Awards, Engage for Good provides year-round resources, trainings and events to help corporate social impact professionals advance their careers, campaigns and organizations. A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com

Media Contact

Alli Murphy

Director, Events & Program Development

am@engageforgood.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Engage for Good on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Engage for Good

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/engage-good

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Engage for Good

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755642/2023-Halo-Awards-Honor-Top-Corporate-Social-Impact-Initiatives