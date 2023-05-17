BlueCat Networks: BlueCat acquires Men&Mice to boost its industry-leading DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform

Enhanced portfolio will offer organizations of all sizes the tools to simplify and improve their networks

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software for reliable and secure DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (collectively known as DDI), today announced that it has acquired Men&Mice, which provides network management solutions. Regulators approved the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Men&Mice's industry-recognized IP address management (IPAM) and orchestration solution, Micetro, strengthens BlueCat's position as a DDI industry leader and further extends BlueCat's mid-market offerings. BlueCat's enhanced portfolio addresses the complex requirements of multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments, which are central to transformation strategies across mid-market and enterprise organizations.

Global demand for DDI management, which provides the core services that direct traffic and enable communication across the network, has increased. A 2022 Future Marketing Insights report projected that the global DDI market would grow by 17% per year, reaching almost $10 billion (USD) by 2032. Digital transformation initiatives are driving this demand as enterprises shift applications to the cloud and deploy infrastructure as code.

As organizations evolve, many use an IPAM solution that also overlays disparate DNS and DHCP solutions to gain visibility, management, and control of their on-premises and cloud environments. Research in 2022 from Enterprise Management Associates revealed that a significant percentage of organizations use an overlay strategy to manage DNS and DHCP from the IPAM environment.

"No matter your size or your stage of network modernization, BlueCat manages DDI across a broad range of environments, with advanced automation, analytics, and security features to simplify network management and performance," said Stephen Devito, Chief Executive Officer at BlueCat. "We welcome Men&Mice to the BlueCat family and look forward to Micetro's product evolution. Men&Mice shares BlueCat's commitment to customer success and a culture of innovation."

"BlueCat is the right step for the continued growth of Men&Mice and the acquisition recognizes the impact of the employees who helped build and support Micetro and the customers who invested in it," said Men&Mice Chief Executive Officer Magnus Bjornsson. "We're committed to supporting our customers and look forward to creating more value in the market."

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS company. The company's mission is to help organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location and any network environment. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result - Adaptive DNS - is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. BlueCat's DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in the 2022 GigaOm Radar report that evaluated all the vendors offering DDI Management. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Serbia. Learn more at bluecat.com.

About Men&Mice

Men&Mice is one of the oldest tech companies in Iceland and a world leader in sustainable network management. We offer a portfolio of products that makes networks more visible, manageable, resilient, and ultimately safer. Men&Mice was founded in 1990 in Reykjavik, Iceland, to create a management system for schools and fisheries that made administrative tasks simple and transparent. Today, we work with Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, and local governments to make their DNS, DHCP, and IP address management easy. Learn more at menandmice.com.