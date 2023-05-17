Newman Springs Publishing: New Fiction, "Manhattan Manhunt" from George O'Donnell and Kelly Emmanuel Draws on Real-life 1993 Arrest of International Jewel Thieves tied to Funding the Bosnian War

Nearly 30 years after a crucial arrest that tied a string of burglaries to the Bosnian War, retired Port Authority of New York and New Jersey K9 Police Officer George O'Donnell and his daughter, Kelly Emanuel, have written a fictional crime novel that describes the intensive police manhunt for the thieves alongside the inner workings of the crime organization. "Manhattan Manhunt" is the first full-length novel for both authors.

AUBREY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / "Manhattan Manhunt" is a fictional crime novel inspired by retired Port Authority K-9 Police Officer George O'Donnell's work while stationed at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the Hell's Kitchen area of New York City. In 1993, O'Donnell and his partner, a King Shepherd named Billion, captured 3 international jewel thieves in midtown Manhattan. NYPD detectives told George O'Donnell this arrest was instrumental for the NYPD, FBI, and Interpol to catch the masterminds behind highly sophisticated paramilitary-style burglaries in New York City and throughout the United States. The suspects were later tied to the YACS, an organized crime ring that helped fund the Bosnian War and sought to replace the Italian mafia after their "Pizza Connection" case convictions.









While names, identifying characteristics, and other plot details have been changed, "Manhattan Manhunt" is a fantastic tale of police work in action. The novel weaves together two storylines: the first follows Detective Walsh and members of the NYPD task force investigating a series of jewelry store break-ins while the second follows a crime family working under "the Bard". In this back-and-forth narrative, the reader gets to see the twists and turns of the police investigation and the methods used by the Albanian mafia to commit these robberies. "Manhattan Manhunt" draws readers into the minds of the central players all involved. This novel will keep readers hooked to the end with its fascinating tales of determination and bravery and deception and betrayal.

Fans of crime fiction can purchase "Manhattan Manhunt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble. Additional information is also available at http://www.manhattanmanhunt.com.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

media@newmansprings.com

SOURCE: Newman Springs Publishing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755644/New-Fiction-Manhattan-Manhunt-from-George-ODonnell-and-Kelly-Emmanuel-Draws-on-Real-life-1993-Arrest-of-International-Jewel-Thieves-tied-to-Funding-the-Bosnian-War