Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Japan Power Rental Market to be Worth $263.8 Million by 2029, Diesel Power Rental to Witness Largest Revenue Share - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Japan power rental market will grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2029.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3844
Significant opportunities in the Japan power rental market include the market growth supported by decarbonization & energy security strategies and renting equipment backed by a spike in energy prices & shutdown of old power plants. In 2022, the Japan power rental market by diesel accounted for the largest revenue share of around 76.4%. The growth of this segment is attributable to the fact that diesel-powered power equipment is sturdier and more reliable and has a high consumption rate.
Japan Power Rental Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2029)
USD 263.8 Million
Market Size (2022)
USD 206.1 Million
CAGR (2022-2029)
3.59 %
Historic Year
2020-2021
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2029
Market Segmentation
Fuel, Power Rating, Equipment, End-User, and Application
End-Users
Construction, Retail, Oil & Gas, Mining, Events, Utilities, IT & Data Center, Manufacturing, and Others
Market Dynamics
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3844
Mining Exploration Program Along with Clean Energy Strategies in Japan to Push the Demand for Leasing Power Equipment
Amazon will purchase green energy from Clean Energy Connect via the Japanese trading business Itochu for its operations. For this reason, Itochu will build renewable energy supply networks in America and Japan. Corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) have been signed with Clean Energy Connect (CEC), a member of the Itochu group, to supply Amazon with renewable energy for 20 years. CEC will spend over 10 billion yen in the grand scheme to build Amazon's modest solar power installations. By 2024, there will be roughly 700 solar projects in Japan, producing about 38,000 kilowatts of green energy. One of the largest CPPAs in Japan is anticipated to be the one with Amazon.
In addition to the former general electricity utilities, electricity retailers include telecommunications carriers, trading companies, gas and petroleum companies, steel manufacturers, and subsidiaries of former general electricity utilities. Currently, 730 entities have attained retail licenses as of August 2021 in the retail electricity sector, per METI's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy data. In 2020 the net system energy demand was 821 TWh, of which former general electricity utilities accounted for 81%.
Japan Gold Corp announced in February 2023 the "2023 Exploration Program" over its 2,920 sq km Japanese portfolio of mineral rights. Six projects have been chosen for development with geophysical surveying and drilling proposed in 2023 outside of the Barrick Alliance. Seven additional projects have been selected for work programs to provide a pipeline of targets to drill in 2024.
Hokkaido Yakumo Wind Power Project is a 184.8 MW onshore wind power project with 48 turbines, each with a 3.85 MW capacity. The project is anticipated to be commissioned by the end of 2023. The projected budget for this project was USD 399.2 million. Construction, installation, and commissioning of wind and nuclear energy projects will contribute to the Japan power rental market.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/japan-power-rental-market
Post-Purchase Benefit??
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Prominent Vendors
- Kanamoto
- Nishio
- Aggreko
- Caterpillar
- Atlas Copco
- Cummins Inc.,
- KOHLER Power
- Yanmar
- Akashi Rental Co., Ltd
- U-MAC VIETNAM
- ORIX
- NIKKEN CORPORATION
Market Segmentation
Fuel
- Natural Gas
- Diesel
- Others (Propane, Hydrogen, Renewable Sources)
Power Rating
- <75KVA
- 75-375KVA
- 375-1,000KVA
- Above 1,000 KVA
Equipment
- Generators
- Load Banks
- Transformers
- Others
End-User
- Construction
- Retail
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Events
- Utilities
- IT & Data Center
- Manufacturing
- Others
Application
- Standby Power
- Continuous Power
- Peak Shaving
Customization Available: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3844
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
North America Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029
Germany Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029
UK Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029
U.S. Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????????????????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????????????????????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????????????????????
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????????????
????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????????????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????????????????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????????????????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????????????????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079174/Japan_Power_Rental_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-power-rental-market-to-be-worth-263-8-million-by-2029--diesel-power-rental-to-witness-largest-revenue-share---arizton-301827251.html