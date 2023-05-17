ArmorPoint Named 2023 Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year

Title Awarded to ArmorPoint for Demonstrating Excellence, Innovation, and Leadership in Information Security

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / ArmorPoint, LLC, a leading provider of cybersecurity management solutions, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-level cybersecurity services and its continued efforts to safeguard businesses against evolving cyber threats.

The Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year award is presented annually to an organization that demonstrates excellence in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and exceptional innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership. The combination of ArmorPoint's software, managed response, and threat remediation capabilities has set the company apart from its competitors.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year for 2023," said David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint. "This award underscores our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and resilience of our clients' environment. We will continue to remain at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, offering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer service."

ArmorPoint's success is attributed to its robust suite of cybersecurity management solutions, which include threat detection and response, vulnerability management, data protection, security awareness training, and incident response. Today, technology and security stakeholders deploy individual point solutions that can unintentionally create blind spots in the client environment. Without the ability to correlate the event data generated by these many-point solutions, IT leaders are left without the visibility they need to adequately protect the enterprise. With ArmorPoint, the event data generated from point solutions cloud environments, and endpoints across the client network is collected, correlated, and unified under a single pane of glass, streamlining day-to-day monitoring and management activity without the need to rip and replace existing toolsets.

The Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year award highlights ArmorPoint's exceptional track record of successful client engagements, where the company has consistently developed and delivered tailored solutions to organizations across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, higher education, and technology. ArmorPoint's ability to adapt to rapidly changing cyber threats and its commitment to continuous improvement have positioned the company as a trusted partner in the fight against cybercrime.

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, ArmorPoint remains dedicated to addressing emerging challenges, providing superior cybersecurity services, and supporting clients in their quest for cyber resilience. This recognition as the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year for 2023 reaffirms ArmorPoint's leadership position in the industry and inspires the company to continue delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving cybersecurity needs.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program - people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, Inc., a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, visit armorpoint.com.

