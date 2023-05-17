OmniMax: FLAMCO Celebrates 100th Anniversary

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / FLAMCO, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial roofing components, and a part of OmniMax International, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023.









"Companies who make it to their 100th anniversary do so because of an ongoing commitment to innovation, producing quality products and providing exceptional service to their customers, which describes FLAMCO's long history in the industry," said John C. Wayne, chief executive officer of OmniMax. "And behind all three traits are our associates, who are the heart and soul of FLAMCO. To them, I offer my congratulations on achieving this significant milestone."

Founded in 1923 as Florida Metal Product, Inc., the Company originally manufactured metal cup products for the turpentine industry and entered the building products industry during World War II. Today, FLAMCO offers a full line of accessories and components for residential roofing and siding and serves customers throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest with manufacturing facilities in Jacksonville, FL, and Waco, TX.

FLAMCO became part of OmniMax International in 2021 and supports the Company's growth in the residential roofing sector, especially the residential repair and remodel market.

"The FLAMCO brand offers an extensive product catalog, an efficient service platform and a broad network of distribution, all of which is backed by knowledgeable product specialists and a seasoned support team, as well as the strength and reach of OmniMax," said Kirk Stinson, chief commercial officer of OmniMax's consumer and distribution businesses. "We're proud of FLAMCO's 100-year history and look forward to serving our customers for many more years to come."

About OmniMax International

OmniMax is a leading national manufacturer of residential building products and a top supplier of products for outdoor living, recreational vehicles, and other building end markets. As the leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has extensive scale; top brands such as Amerimax, Berger, Flamco, Verde; and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. The Company's high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shade and exterior structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood, and Knotwood. The Company is also a leading supplier to the recreational vehicle industry, which is benefiting from strong outdoor recreation and living trends. OmniMax International is owned by funds managed by SVPGlobal, a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management, established by Victor Khosla in 2001. Learn more at www.omnimax.com and www.svpglobal.com.

