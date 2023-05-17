Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue increased 31.9%; GAAP Loss Per Share of ($0.01); Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.00

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

Net Revenue increased 32% to $3.4 million;

Gross margin decreased to 63.4%, compared with 70.2%;

GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.1) million and ($0.01), respectively, compared to GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.07 million and $0.00, respectively;

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.1 million and $0.00, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively.

"We're pleased to report that our cloud services revenues increased quarter over quarter", said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "While our gross margins were down a bit due to the higher concentration of professional services revenue in the quarter, we do expect a return to normal levels as our cloud services revenues increase as a percentage of overall revenues. We also continued to remain cash flow positive even though we have been heavily investing in our new solutions. As we get closer to exiting this investment phase and start moving into our planned growth phase, we expect to see continued growth in our cloud services business."

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

2Q23 Fiscal

2Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 3,373 $ 2,558 31.9 % Cloud Services 1,894 1,880 0.7 % Professional and Other Services 1,028 124 729.0 % Legacy Products 451 554 -18.6 % Software Assurance 390 471 -17.2 % Perpetual Software License 61 83 -26.5 % GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (131 ) $ 78 nm Operating Margin -3.9 % 3.0 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (101 ) $ 92 nm Non-GAAP Operating Margin -3.0 % 3.6 % GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ (140 ) $ 65 nm GAAP (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 nm Non-GAAP Net Income $ 95 $ 342 -72.2 % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 -74.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 95 $ 342 -72.2 % Cash Flow from Operations $ 560 $ 557 nm

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

1.Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q22 Fiscal

2Q22 Fiscal

3Q22 Fiscal

4Q22 Fiscal

1Q23 Fiscal

2Q23 FY2022 FY2023 Total Revenue $ 2,733 $ 2,558 $ 3,029 $ 3,571 $ 3,460 $ 3,373 $ 11,891 $ 6,833 Cloud Services 1,910 1,880 1,906 1,943 1,822 1,894 7,639 3,716 Professional and Other Services 139 124 555 1,161 1,174 1,028 1,979 2,202 Legacy Products 684 554 568 467 464 451 2,273 915 Software Assurance 506 471 473 417 424 390 1,867 814 Perpetual Software License 178 83 95 50 40 61 406 101 GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 10 $ 78 $ (9 ) $ (659 ) $ (188 ) $ (131 ) $ (580 ) $ (319 ) Operating Margin 0.4 % 3.0 % -0.3 % -18.5 % -5.4 % -3.9 % -4.9 % -4.7 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 66 $ 92 $ 3 $ (62 ) $ (156 ) $ (101 ) $ 99 $ (257 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.4 % 3.6 % 0.1 % -1.7 % -4.5 % -3.0 % 0.8 % -3.8 % GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ 11 $ 65 $ (9 ) $ (764 ) $ (187 ) $ (140 ) $ (697 ) $ (327 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 313 $ 342 $ 224 $ 205 $ 44 $ 95 $ 1,084 $ 139 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 312 $ 342 $ 224 $ 204 $ 44 $ 95 $ 1,082 $ 139

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

1.Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #418212. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com . To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #48343. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

March 31,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,376 $ 3,232 Accounts receivable, net 945 1,220 Other current assets 300 206 Total current assets 4,621 4,658 Property and equipment, net 5 7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 393 572 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,790 1,882 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,313 1,331 Deferred tax asset 6,493 6,493 Other long-term assets 25 37 Total assets $ 17,365 $ 17,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48 $ 53 Accrued compensation and benefits 544 364 Accrued expenses 547 530 Acquisition-related contingent consideration - current 500 500 Operating lease liabilities, current 338 383 Deferred revenue - current 511 566 Total current liabilities 2,488 2,396 Contingent consideration on acquired business - long-term 670 670 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 90 233 Deferred revenue - long-term 147 206 Total liabilities 3,395 3,505 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 72,768 72,671 Accumulated deficit (57,257 ) (56,930 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,970 14,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,365 $ 17,705

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 3,373 $ 2,558 $ 6,833 $ 5,290 Gross profit 2,140 1,796 4,348 3,763 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,299 880 2,549 1,902 Selling, general & administrative 972 838 2,117 1,772 Operating (loss) income (131 ) 78 (318 ) 89 Other income - 1 - 1 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (131 ) 79 (318 ) 90 Income tax benefit (expense) (9 ) (14 ) (9 ) (14 ) Net (loss) income $ (140 ) $ 65 $ (327 ) $ 76 Per share data: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,367 23,957 24,294 23,857 Diluted 24,367 25,474 24,294 25,453

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (327 ) $ 76 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2 9 Amortization of intangible assets 92 88 Amortization of capitalized software 303 399 Stock-based compensation 61 69 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 275 107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (94 ) (115 ) Other long-term assets 12 8 Accounts payable (5 ) 71 Accrued expenses 188 (88 ) Deferred revenue (114 ) 45 Net cash provided by operating activities 393 669 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions - (73 ) Capitalized software development costs (285 ) (203 ) Net cash used in investing activities (285 ) (276 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock 36 35 Net cash provided by financing activities 36 35 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 144 428 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,232 6,799 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,376 $ 7,227

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,140 $ 1,796 $ 4,348 $ 3,763 Amortization of capitalized software 136 166 273 328 Acquisition related expenses 40 44 80 88 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,316 $ 2,006 $ 4,701 $ 4,179 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,271 $ 1,718 $ 4,666 $ 3,674 Depreciation and amortization 1 5 2 9 Amortization of capitalized software 14 35 30 70 Amortization of intangible assets 6 - 12 - Stock-based compensation 30 13 61 69 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,220 $ 1,665 $ 4,561 $ 3,526 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (140 ) $ 65 $ (327 ) $ 76 Depreciation and amortization 1 5 2 9 Amortization of capitalized software 150 201 303 399 Amortization of intangible assets 46 44 92 88 Stock-based compensation 30 13 61 69 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 9 14 9 14 Non-GAAP net income $ 96 $ 342 $ 140 $ 655 Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,367 23,957 24,294 23,857 Diluted 25,497 25,474 25,574 25,453

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

