Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DE4S | ISIN: US88066N1054 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.05.23
22:00 Uhr
1,720 US-Dollar
+0,020
+1,18 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 22:14
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenon Medical, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference on May 23, 2023

Tenon Medical, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference on May 23, 2023

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced the Company will participate in The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Steven Foster, Tenon Chief Executive Officer and President, and Steven Van Dick, Tenon Chief Financial Officer, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

For more information on the conference, please contact your conference representative. Meeting requests may also be emailed to tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive Inferior-Posterior approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. With an entry that mimics SI joint injection, the surgical approach is direct to the joint and inferior to the wide and variable dorsal recess. The angle and trajectory of the Inferior-Posterior approach is designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
203-741-8811
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755590/Tenon-Medical-Inc-to-Participate-in-the-Virtual-Benchmark-Healthcare-House-Call-Conference-on-May-23-2023

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.