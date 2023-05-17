Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), announced today changes to the risk ratings for three of its investment funds, effective today. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds associated with the new risk ratings.

Fund Previous risk rating New risk rating NCM Conservative Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium NCM Balanced Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium NCM Core Canadian Low to Medium Medium

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com).

