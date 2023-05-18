Snipp Interactive Inc. Provides MCTO Status Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Snipp Interactive (TSXV:SPN); (OTC PINK:SNIPF) (the "Corporation" or "Snipp") is providing a status update on its temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). On April 20, 2023, the Corporation announced (the "Default Announcement") that, for reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the related management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for this period (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be completed by the prescribed deadline of May 1, 2023.

As a result of this delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Corporation's principal regulator, British Columbia Securities Commission, granted the MCTO which prohibits all trading by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, in securities of the Corporation until the MCTO is revoked. The Corporation's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Corporation's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings, with the goal of filing prior to June 30, 2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified by National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 21-203"), the Corporation reports that since the Default Announcement there have not been any changes to the information contained therein that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor, not any failure by the Corporation to fulfil its intentions as stated therein with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines, and there are no additional defaults or anticipated defaults subsequent to the disclosure therein, other than the delay in filing the Annual Filings.

Further, there is no additional material information respecting the Corporation and its affairs that have not been generally disclosed and there are no insolvency proceedings against the Corporation as of the date of this Default Status Report. Until the Annual Filings have been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines specified by NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status default repots in the form of press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol "SNIPF".

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

