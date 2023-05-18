LOKLIK's Business Class Earns Great Recognition at GPX

This ambitious handicraft brand highlights its business plan at the cutting-edge graphic product event in Charlotte, NC, US.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / LOKLIK, an innovative and promising handicraft brand, showcased its ace machines, LOKLIK Cutting Machine and LOKLOK Auto Heat Press, at GPX, a professional exposition focusing on the graphics industry, on April 27-28, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina, US. It also held a training class about handicraft business on April 27 for tons of attendees. The booth was 510 in Charlotte Convention Center Hall.

GRAPHICS PRO EXPO (GPX), powered by GRAPHICS PRO magazine, provides crafters and businesses access to high-relative graphic products, expertise, and customized services. At this event, there were many well-known brands connected to digital content, like AGS, Brother, San Mar, Epilog Laser, Xante, Trotec, etc., and dealers and wholesalers in the handicraft industry.

At the business class, LOKLIK highlighted its plans to build an ecosystem combining "software, hardware, and digital content base." It has now developed its high-tech LOKLIK Cutting Machine, LOKLIK Auto Heat Press, connected graphic software, LoklikIdeaStudio, and digital content base, LOKLIK Workshop, drawing the attention of many industry insiders, craft enthusiasts, and influencers.

"This is what we meant to do initially to serve the global crafters with a comprehensive ecosystem strengthening expression and share in a more flexible way," said Allen, the CMO of LOKLIK. "These developments we made make both efficiency and comfort possible, empowering craft lovers to pursue their business and hobbies with confidence."

During this event, LOKLIK invited its brand ambassador Helen to share her successful handicraft business experience at home and demonstrate the straightforward use of the LOKLOK Cutting Machine and LOKLIK Auto Heat Press, showcasing LOKLIK's efforts to bring consumers happiness and freedom in creative activities and earning recognition from the attendees at the event.

On top of that, the LOKLIK Cutting Machine adopts an advanced noise-canceling technology, which has reduced the gear noise by a 30% decibel value, catering to its users' lifestyle and neighbor-friendly community. At the event, participants who witnessed its superb quiet cutting process praised the machine for the serenity it brought and said that LOKLIK machines made them more thrilled about enjoying crafts at home.

In the training class on "A new business selling to hundreds of families," the Sales Manager Emma stated: "With all the machine improvements under long-term investigation, both small business owners and dreamers find our products scientifically validated and can feel assured to put their business idea into practice with the help of LOKLIK."

Now, it is said that the LOKLIK team is preparing intensely for the next several huge events, including International Franchise Association (IFA) 2023, the world's biggest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, in September 2023, and CES 2024, the most influential tech event worldwide, in January 2024. Stay tuned for that.

For more information, please visit: https://www.loklik.com

Follow us on:

Facebook/Instagram: @loklikofficial

Contact Information

Kimberly Xiong

Brand PR

kimberly@loklik.com

+8619542807347

SOURCE: LOKLIK

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755526/LOKLIKs-Business-Class-Earns-Great-Recognition-at-GPX