Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Publishes Preliminary Findings From New Study From Its Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Project And Analysis Of AI Developers' Attempts To Sell Technology's Safety While Violent Extremists Plan To 'Wreak Havoc'

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a new analysis piece by MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky, Ph.D. on violent extremists' use of AI. The piece stresses that this is ongoing as the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and The Law hosted a hearing on May 16 about oversight of AI.

The analysis, titled "As AI Developers Try To Sell Senate Hearing On The Technology's Safety, Violent Extremists Are Planning To 'Wreak Havoc' With It," reviews extensive research from the MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) on AI use by racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists (REMVE). The research will be published later this month in a major new DTTM study, titled "Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists Worldwide Look To Artificial Intelligence (AI) - A National Security Threat In The Making To Which No Government Is Paying Attention - For Purposes Such As Recruitment, Harassing Minorities, And Criminal Activity Including Hacking Banks, Overthrowing Government, Attacking Infrastructure, Promoting Guerilla Warfare, And Using WMDs."

Dr. Stalinsky writes: "Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and antigovernment groups - racially/ethnically motivated violent extremists, aka REMVE - are discussing and posting about AI use on the main social media platforms that they favor. Privately and openly, they are talking about and testing and using AI, in addition to developing their own versions and recruiting engineers and teams for special projects, including for breaking into banks."

He stresses that the most troubling examples found by the DTTM research team in its work studying this topic "involve extremists actually discussing the use of AI for planning terror attacks, including making weapons of mass destruction. One accelerationist group which seeks to bring about the total collapse of society recently conducted, in a Facebook group, a conversation about trying to trick an AI chat bot into providing details for making mustard gas and napalm. These and other examples are detailed in a new MEMRI DTTM report to be released later this month."

Dr. Stalinsky concludes: "Whether the call to halt AI development has come in time remains to be seen. But regardless, this private industry should not be operating without government oversight. It is clear is that the industry needs to follow standards and create guidelines to examine issues like this - moves that have still not been made for terrorist use of social media."

ABOUT THE DOMESTIC TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (DTTM) PROJECT

For over three years, the MEMRI DTTM team has been monitoring and analyzing the online activity of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, accelerationists, and other domestic extremists in the U.S. and worldwide. The project's main focus is these groups' activity as reported, discussed, and documented in their online communications, including incitement, calls to action (including to violent attacks), real-world activity such as rallies and vandalism, and recruitment and outreach efforts by these groups aimed at a wide range of populations. Most importantly, we monitor violent threats against Jewish organizations and institutions; the Black, Asian, and other minority communities; the LGBTQ+ community; political and other public figures; government officials and agencies, and government in general; and the public at large.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755739/MEMRI-Publishes-Preliminary-Findings-From-New-Study-From-Its-Domestic-Terrorism-Threat-Monitor-DTTM-Project-And-Analysis-Of-AI-Developers-Attempts-To-Sell-Technologys-Safety-While-Violent-Extremists-Plan-To-Wreak-Havoc-With-It