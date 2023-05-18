Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, announced today it is working with Pixie Brands @meetpixiebrands and Multi Brand Sampling Co @multibrandsmaplingco to promote and enhance sales at store level for all Boosh and Beanfields brands in BC.

Founded by CPG founder April Angelini, Pixie Brands offers a relationship-based, boots on the ground approach to help small and medium brands SHINE. They offer sales and distributor support and organize In-Store Events.

Boosh recently contracted Pixie Brands to service and open new independent accounts, educate store team members on products, support merchandising and promos, and promote sales of Boosh and Beanfields brands in the Greater Vancouver area. For National sales and large retail accounts Marsham International Food Brokers represents both Beanfields and Boosh Brands.

Pixie Founder April Angelini states, "We love Boosh and Beanfields and are so happy to be a part of their growing success. We truly believe in collaboration and that everything is better when we all work together."

Multi Brand Sampling Co founded by Mother/Daughter team Rhoda and Madi Chilcot have created a collaborative, in store sampling program that bring "better for you" brands to customers to enjoy in store, or through a sample bag that customers/retail staff can take home and try in the comfort of their own home. Plans are underway for an extensive sampling program throughout the Summer and Fall months for Beanfields chips in numerous stores and community events.





Madi Chilcott, Co Founder, Multi Brand Sampling Co



April Angelini, Founder, Pixie Brands



Boosh CEO Connie Marples states, "We built Boosh on grass roots marketing. In the early days my son Colton and I went out and opened up 150 retail stores in BC and did a massive sampling program. We know this is an effective way to gain new customers, so we are pleased to have the support of these two thriving female founded companies to execute this plan on our behalf."

Co-founder of Multi Brand, Madi, says, "Team Multi Brand loves working with Boosh! It is so rewarding to represent products that are wonderfully comforting, delicious and healthy. Watching customers discover and sample Boosh Food is our favourite part- their reactions are usually somewhere along the line of 'wow, that's vegan?!' or 'this is amazing'."

Boosh has been working with Multi Brand Sampling Co for the past several months to promote and sample at local stores such as Save On Foods, Pomme Natural Market, Vegan Supply, and more.

Marples goes on to say, "Madi and her team execute demos with enthusiasm and knowledge to inform the customer and allow them to 'try before they buy'. With the addition of April and Pixie brands we will have even more exposure in BC and hope to see that translate into increased sales."

Connie Marples

Founder/CEO

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:



Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

