The Beaconsmind share is still flying under the radar of many investors, even though various analysts believe it is capable of great things. The Swiss SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing & analytics has now strengthened its portfolio through acquisitions and is pushing ahead with international expansion. In the process, Beaconsmind is also moving into new business areas.

Beaconsmind closes gap between online and brick-and-mortar commerce

When consumers buy shoes, clothes or order pizza online, companies know who ordered which product in their online store and what else they looked at. In the vast majority of brick-and-mortar stores, however, customers are "strangers" whose shopping behavior, time spent in front of shelves, and buying motives companies know very little about. Beaconsmind (€ 9.05 | CH0451123589) closes this gap with its solutions. The company supports companies in linking their stationary offerings with the digital world. Take retail stores, for example, where they are equipped with Bluetooth transmitters and the so-called beacons locate and identify customers while they are shopping. The data generated from the beacons and the associated software is then linked with information from user behavior, for example from apps or the company's website. For companies, this creates new communication and marketing channels through which they can make customers tailored offers. Above all, they learn from this how exactly customers behave in the retail store. In this way, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...