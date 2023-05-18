EnergyVision, a Belgian developer, has revealed plans to build a €35 million ($37.9 million), 40 MW PV facility for Ostend-Bruges Airport. The project will involve 66,200 solar modules, each with outputs of 605 W. Construction is set to begin in September. Ground-mounted PV installations face challenges in Belgium due to strict regulations prohibiting solar development on agricultural land. Currently, the nation has limited operational small-scale solar parks and a 100 MW solar plant constructed by Engie in 2019 that supplies power to the Belgian grid. Despite the challenging landscape for utility-scale ...

