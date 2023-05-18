Qcells says it is building a pilot line for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells that will start operations later this year in South Korea. It is working closely with its team in Germany, where it has already established another pilot line for tandem cells.From pv magazine Germany In November 2022, Qcells and a group of European research institutes in Thalheim, Germany, started a four-year research project to manufacture highly efficient tandem solar cells and modules. The group established a pilot manufacturing line in Thalheim through the so-called "Pepperoni" (Pilot line for European Production ...

