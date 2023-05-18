Das Instrument V06 SE0017616006 VULTUS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument V06 SE0017616006 VULTUS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument V72 SE0018535684 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument V72 SE0018535684 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument Q1Y SE0017484876 NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument Q1Y SE0017484876 NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument HA4 BMG455841020 HAL TR. UNITS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument HA4 BMG455841020 HAL TR. UNITS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument 8WQ GB00BF52QY14 MIRRIAD ADVERT. LS-,00001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023The instrument 8WQ GB00BF52QY14 MIRRIAD ADVERT. LS-,00001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2023Das Instrument BKMA CH0212255803 BURKHALTER HLDG SF 0,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument BKMA CH0212255803 BURKHALTER HLDG SF 0,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument JGA KYG513831001 JIANGNAN GROUP LTD HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument JGA KYG513831001 JIANGNAN GROUP LTD HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023Das Instrument 6MB GB00BZ6STL67 METRO BANK LS -,000001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2023The instrument 6MB GB00BZ6STL67 METRO BANK LS -,000001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2023