Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A3DWE8 | ISIN: SE0018535684 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
Tradegate
17.05.23
21:48 Uhr
10,720 Euro
-0,050
-0,46 %
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,72010,88009:40
10,75010,84009:40
BETSSON
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
BETSSON AB10,720-0,46 %
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG100,65+0,35 %
GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA14,100-0,28 %
HAL TRUST127,800,00 %
JIANGNAN GROUP LTD0,043+1,19 %
METRO BANK PLC1,024+0,59 %
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC0,035+27,78 %
NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB0,104-0,96 %
VULTUS AB0,0780,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.