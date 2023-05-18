Egyptian researchers have developed a novel hole transport layer (HTL) for inverted perovskite solar cells using silver thiocyanate instead of the commonly used PEDOT:PSS and copper thiocyanate. The new HTL material demonstrated exceptional efficiency and stability in the constructed cell.Researchers from the Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute (CMRDI) in Egypt have fabricate an inverted perovskite solar cell with a new type of hole transport layer (HTM) based on silver thiocyanate (AgSCN). The scientists aim to replace commonly used hole transport materials like PEDOT:PSS ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...