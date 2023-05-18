Leading integrated risk management technology company retains accreditation for its continued excellence in workplace culture

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it earned the Great Place to Work® Certification in the UK for the second consecutive year. Riskonnect was recognised for its engaging, inclusive, and people-first workplace culture.

Riskonnect's employees gave positive feedback on the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey, which measures employees' experience, satisfaction, and engagement.

"For the past two years, the high scores from our employees on the Great Place to Work Trust Index have continued to reinforce that Riskonnect is a place where all employees can be their true selves and are always treated fairly regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, race, or ethnic origin," said Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Crow. "This is a major recognition for our culture and true testament to the effort everyone on our team puts into making our company a top workplace where everyone feels welcomed."

This achievement follows Riskonnect's inclusion on Great Place to Work® UK's 2022 Best Workplaces in Tech and Best Workplaces for Women lists. The award also comes just weeks after the organisation's recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources in Atlanta and Chicago for the fifth consecutive year.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded to organisations with more than 10 employees who receive an overall Trust Index result of 65% or higher.

Please see here for more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

