This is to inform that today the minutes of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 12 May 2023, which resolved upon the change of the company name to Buzzi SpA, have been recorded in the competent Business Register.
Therefore, the aforementioned change in the company name is effective as of today.
Company contacts:
Investor Relations Assistant
Ileana Colla
Tel. +39 0142 416 404
E-mail: icolla@buzziunicem.it
