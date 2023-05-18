DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

18 May 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 17 May 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 929,874 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP0.79 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a Julian Dunkerton 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a Chief Executive Officer/PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence b each Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c 1.GBP0.79 1.929,874 Price Volume Aggregated information d 1.GBP734,600.46 1.929,874 Date of the transaction 17 May 2023 e Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

