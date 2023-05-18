ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files New Complaints Against MediaTek and Realtek for Patent Infringement

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed additional actions in the Western District of Texas against Taiwanese global fabless semiconductor companies, MediaTek Incorporated ("MediaTek") and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. ("Realtek"), for the infringement of four of its U.S. patents. These new complaints are in addition to the actions filed against both MediaTek and Realtek in November 2022 alleging infringement of four different ParkerVision U.S. patents.

The complaints request jury trials to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use of ParkerVision's wireless patented technologies in semiconductor chips used in Smartphones, WiFi and Bluetooth devices.

To date, ParkerVision has resolved patent infringement actions filed in the Western District of Texas against Japanese wireless networking company Buffalo, Inc., Taiwanese wireless networking company Zyxel Communications Corporation, Chinese SmartTV company Hisense Co. Ltd. and affiliates, and most recently U.S.-based Intel Corporation.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "We encourage MediaTek and Realtek, as significant global suppliers of wireless semiconductor chips, to license ParkerVision's patented technologies. We believe our innovations enable features that they currently enjoy in their wireless products resulting in lower product cost, higher performance, smaller size, and less power consumption, all which make for more competitive products in WiFi, Bluetooth, and Smartphones."

ParkerVision has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D and marketing in its patented RF receiver, transmitter, and RF power transmitter technologies to enable ultra-small semiconductor chips to deliver high performance RF wireless communications for mobile telephone standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G standards, WiFi communications, Bluetooth, Satellite communications and other wireless applications.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops and licenses cutting-edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com. (PRKR-I)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and disclosures in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Cindy French Tony Vignieri Chief Financial Officer Communications Director cfrench@parkervision.com tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755721/ParkerVision-Files-New-Complaints-Against-MediaTek-and-Realtek-for-Patent-Infringement