Loopio Acquires Avnio, Expanding Global Presence and Broadening Enterprise Capabilities

Loopio continues to scale its operations with the addition of UK-based Avnio, bringing customers enhanced functionality, deeper integrations, and meaningful insights.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Today, Loopio, the leading response management software company, announced the acquisition of London-based software company and Request for Proposals (RFP) response solution, Avnio.

With the acquisition of Avnio, Loopio will offer customers enhanced functionality to respond to and win more RFPs, and enable them to approach their response process more strategically by ensuring time is invested in the right opportunities. During these challenging economic times, the need to quickly and effectively respond to sales opportunities is more important than ever before.

"We're very excited about acquiring Avnio and realizing the potential that we will unlock for our customers. From day one, there was strong vision alignment with Avnio, and it was clear that their technology would complement our own," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-founder of Loopio. "Avnio's deep integration with Salesforce, combined with our robust response workflows and analytics, will provide customers a stronger and smarter approach to their response process."

With the acquisition, Avnio CEO and Founder, Tobias Dawes, will be joining the Loopio team as Senior Vice President of Product and Design. This role appointment, in addition to Avnio's presence in the United Kingdom and India, will support Loopio in expanding its international footprint and better serve its growing global customer base. Coming off of a year where Loopio found that 39% of all top-line revenue was sourced by RFPs, the acquisition will ensure even more companies across the globe can realize the benefits of an optimized RFP response process.

"We are so excited and honored to join a team that shares our vision for a better response process," says Dawes. "This acquisition will undoubtedly propel our products and services to the next level. Together with Loopio, I am really excited about the value our customers will get from our two companies coming together."

Avnio, the only Salesforce-native RFP response platform, offers unique features that complement the Loopio platform, including functionality that enables its customers to combine their response data within their CRM, and industry-leading AI and GPT functionality.

About Loopio

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and any sales request that comes their way. Currently serving over 1,300 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Avnio

Avnio is a Sales Control and Acceleration Platform dedicated to creating amazing solutions and products for sales teams. Avnio Response Cloud is the only Salesforce native, fully-automated response solution designed to help you win more of the right business by automating the response, capture, and analysis of RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires.

