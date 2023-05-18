Mentor by eDriving Wins Two Gold Stevie Awards in 2023 American Business Awards

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / eDrivingSM, a Solera company, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards - in the Compliance Solution category and the Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution category - in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

eDriving was nominated in both the Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution category and the Compliance Solution category for its comprehensive driver risk management program, Mentor by eDriving.

Mentor is a smartphone-based driver risk management program that collects and analyzes data on driving behaviors to identify risky driving for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. Operating within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, the Mentor app provides drivers with an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision, along with interactive micro-training, coaching and gamification to remediate risky driving habits. eDriving has also recently announced a new sustainability feature within the Mentor app - EcoDrive powered by Greater Than - that empowers organizations to take control of their climate impact by helping drivers minimize CO2 emissions/EV battery consumption by up to 20%.

"We're absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have now won five American Business Awards and five International Business Awards since 2019 for our comprehensive driver risk management solution, Mentor by eDriving," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. Our ultimate goal is to ensure drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day and we are now helping more than 2 million at-work drivers in 125 countries do exactly that! Mentor has been shown to reduce risky driving behaviors by up to 89% through the tools that help drivers improve their attitudes and behaviors behind the wheel. We're thrilled that eDriving and Mentor have once again been recognized by these awards."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process. Judges' comments about Mentor included:

"Impressive range of features and benefits, with a clear focus on driver safety and risk management. Including rewards and gamification is a smart addition to encourage positive behavior change. Mentor's market performance and critical reception demonstrate its effectiveness in reducing risky driving behaviors and improving overall driver safety. Including Automated Crash Detection and Personal SOS features provides an added layer of security for drivers."

"A great tool. . . A unique smartphone app that not only identifies risky driving behavior, but also remediates it, while supporting drivers and managers with world-class tools and unmatched professional services."

"Mentor has shown significant improvements in risky driving behaviors among high-risk drivers over 6 and 18-month periods, including reductions in speeding events and distraction events, and improvements in FICO® Safe Driving Scores. Mentor's effectiveness is further demonstrated by the reductions in collisions, physical damage, and other cost savings reported by its customers."

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organizations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager® platform, all designed to work together within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 2,000,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 125+ awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

