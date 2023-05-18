Boston Pharmaceuticals today announced that new results from its ongoing Phase 2a study evaluating BOS-580 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) were accepted as a late-breaking poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress, June 21-24 in Vienna, Austria. BOS-580 is a genetically engineered variant of human fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), administered via a monthly subcutaneous injection, that is designed to reduce liver fat, liver injury, and fibrosis in patients with NASH and improve other metabolic biomarkers.

Additional details of the late-breaker presentation are as follows:

Title: Twelve-week treatment with BOS-580, a novel, long-acting Fc-FGF-21 fusion protein, leads to a reduction in liver steatosis, liver injury, and fibrosis in patients with phenotypic NASH: A randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2A trial

Presenter: Dr. Rohit Loomba, M.D., MHSc, Director at NAFLD Research Center, Director of Hepatology, Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at University of California at San Diego

Abstract Number: 4080

Date: Wednesday 21 June 2023

Time: 08:00 CET

Location: Vienna, Austria

About BOS-580

BOS-580 is a monthly subcutaneous injectable of a genetically engineered variant of human fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) that regulates various metabolic pathways to decrease liver fat and ameliorate liver inflammation and damage in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). BOS-580 has the potential to be a best-in-class FGF21 analog.

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages an experienced drug development team to advance a portfolio of highly differentiated therapies that may address important unmet medical needs in serious liver diseases, with NASH as the focus of its lead asset. The Company acquired promising drug development candidates through partnerships with proven innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Boston Pharmaceuticals applies rigorous decision making to advance programs to deliver differentiated medicines to patients in need of new options, while creating value for all parties involved in the journey.

For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com or follow on Twitter @BosPharma and LinkedIn.

About B-Flexion

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio company of B-Flexion, a private entrepreneurial investment firm that partners with sophisticated capital to deliver exceptional value over the generations, while also contributing positively to society. Chaired by Ernesto Bertarelli and with offices across Europe and the United States, B-Flexion seeds, acquires and builds investment partnerships, principally in the fields of Private Equity, Venture Growth Capital, Real Assets, Hedge Funds, Credit, and Public Securities. As well as these partnerships, B-Flexion makes principal investments in operating businesses in transformative industries with a focus on Healthcare, Planet, Consumer and Technology.

For more information, please visit www.bflexion.com.

