Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding

On 27 April 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announced that Jez Maiden will join the Company's Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023. Jez Maiden has informed the Company that on 16 May 2023 he purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Although not obliged under UK MAR to announce his acquisition of shares prior to his taking up his appointment, the Company is doing so in the interests of transparency.

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details a) Name Jez Maiden 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP9.3045 1,000 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 16 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 244804 EQS News ID: 1636599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

