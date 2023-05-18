Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
18.05.23
11:30 Uhr
10,660 Euro
+0,180
+1,72 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,04013:36
Dow Jones News
18.05.2023 | 13:16
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding 18-May-2023 / 11:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 27 April 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announced that Jez Maiden will join the Company's Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023. Jez Maiden has informed the Company that on 16 May 2023 he purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Although not obliged under UK MAR to announce his acquisition of shares prior to his taking up his appointment, the Company is doing so in the interests of transparency.

For further information please contact:

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

+44 (0)7515 197975

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details 
a)      Name                             Jez Maiden 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment               Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                             Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                                      Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                      ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   Purchase of shares 
                                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                      GBP9.3045    1,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                      Aggregate   Aggregate   Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                      Price     Volume     Total 
       -Price 
                                      N/A      N/A      N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                    16 May 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                   XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  244804 
EQS News ID:  1636599 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.