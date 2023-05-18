EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2023
Net profit of €5.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €28.0 million
Strong start to the year at TBI Bank
18 May 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2023 (the 'Period').
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"4finance continues to demonstrate its resilience, with revenue up and an improvement in cost to income ratio from 53.9% in Q1 2022 to 46.0% in Q1 2023, in spite of the economic uncertainties associated with the war on Ukraine.
"The volume of online loans issued is up significantly to €137 million in the period from €92.6 million in the prior year period. TBI Bank is making a strong contribution with loan issuance growing by 39% year-on-year.
"Through international expansion, partnership and acquisition we are enjoying growth in Greece, the UK and the Philippines. We have strong liquidity in our online business and TBI Bank remains well capitalised."
