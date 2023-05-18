French grid operator Enedis has identified 187 energy communities in France, as of the end of March. The communities bring together 2,200 consumers and more than 300 producers, generating 11 MW total power capacity, mainly from solar.From pv magazine France New statistics from grid operator Enedis reveal that energy communities are rapidly developing in France. Enedis says that their number increased from only six in 2018 to at the end of March 2023 - a figure that has doubled in the last 12 months. More than 2,200 consumers and more than 300 producers are now integrated into local electricity ...

