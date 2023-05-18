Newport Gold, Inc.: Newport Gold Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Save72 Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Newport Gold Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPG), ("Newport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Save72 Inc. (Canada Corporation) ("Save72") following the previously announced Letter of Intent on February 8th, 2023. Save72 operates a beta version of their innovative GPS search and discovery platform under the domain nearme.cool and the "near me" trademark granted by the United States Patent Office.

The nearme.cool mobile search and discovery platform has experienced extraordinary visitor growth over the past year and is poised to transform the landscape of mobile interactions between consumers and local businesses, delivering a seamless and dynamic experience that caters to the ever-evolving needs of modern users. With over 1 billion "near me" related searches conducted globally each month and a rapidly expanding market for digital advertising and deals/discounts, "near me" is positioned to revolutionize the mobile search and discovery industry. At the heart of "near me" lie its core values: user empowerment, community, innovation, convenience, and impact.

The initial phase of the new combined company will focus on the following objectives:

Corporate re-branding including mobile/web platforms.

Completion of mobile wrapper app and expansion of the web platform.

Integration of GEO fencing/notification technologies.

Formation of new executive team.

Development of potential revenue streams.

Pursuit to an aggressive strategy involving partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, complemented by organic growth.

The transaction involves a combination of cash and stock, subject to payment at specific milestones.

Interim CEO Anthony McCabe expressed tremendous enthusiasm about completing the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to finalise the acquisition of Save72. Our goal at nearme.cool is to become the undisputed leader in mobile search and discovery for brick-and-mortar businesses. We envision a world where our platform is the go-to destination for anyone seeking to find, interact, and engage with local businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a strong sense of community, we will drive growth, generate revenue, and make a positive social impact. Our ultimate goal is to empower local businesses, enabling them to thrive in the digital age while making a meaningful difference on a global scale."

About Newport Gold Inc.:

Newport Gold Inc. is a dynamic company focused on strategic acquisitions in the technology sector. With a mission to identify and invest in innovative companies, Newport aims to drive growth and maximize value for its shareholders.

