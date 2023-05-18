Spot Social Fitness, Inc: Spot Appoints Donna Rayburn as CFO and Chad Maycumber as VP of Engineering

Key additions to Spot's executive team to help accelerate nationwide adoption of the Spot app.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Spot Social Fitness, the maker of the popular Spot app that promotes physical activity, has recently announced the appointment of Donna Rayburn as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chad Maycumber as the new Vice President of Engineering.



"We're thrilled to welcome Donna and Chad to our leadership team," said Adam Ben-Evi, CEO of Spot. "Donna brings invaluable financial expertise and guidance, and Chad's experience in product development, AI, and engineering will be instrumental in helping us deliver the best possible user experience to our customers."

Donna Rayburn, a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning, and profit maximization, brings her expertise to Spot's executive management. Donna has served as Outsource CFO for several businesses, providing guidance on financial infrastructure, growth strategy, and analysis.

"I am excited to join the Spot team and help drive its growth and success," said Donna Rayburn. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Spot to continue building on their early success and support our expansion across Florida and beyond."

Chad Maycumber, a technology consultant and serial entrepreneur, has over eight years of experience building and developing companies. Following the acquisition of his most recent company, Horizons, Chad served as VP of Product for Home Lending Pal, where he built and delivered Web, iOS, and Android applications to thousands of users.

"Leading Spot's engineering team is such an exciting venture," said Chad Maycumber. "The company's innovative approach to connecting people with fitness activities and like-minded individuals presents a unique opportunity to create something truly special and improve people's lives."

Since its launch in Central Florida in August 2022, the Spot app has been on a trajectory of rapid growth. With a remarkable 25% month-on-month increase, Spot has been expanding its user base and enhancing its offerings. Notably, Spot recently introduced exciting new categories such as Axe Throwing, Walking Trails, and Exclusive Deals. Spot already features over 3,000 locations as it continues expanding across the state of Florida.

About Spot Fitness

Spot Social Fitness is the maker of the Spot app , designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Learn more at https://www.spotfitness.app

For press inquiries, contact Adam Ben-Evi: adam@spotfitness.app

Visit Spot at spotfitness.app

Follow Spot on Facebook: facebook.com/spotfitnessapp

Follow Spot on Instagram: instagram.com/spotfitnessapp

SOURCE: Spot Social Fitness, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755236/Spot-Appoints-Donna-Rayburn-as-CFO-and-Chad-Maycumber-as-VP-of-Engineering