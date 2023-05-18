Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Oxbridge Re Holdings is scheduled to present on June 6th at 12:00 PM PT. Jay Madhu, CEO & Chairman, will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings

Oxbridge Re is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013. Its major holdings are:

Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited: A licensed reinsurance subsidiary that provides reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.





Oxbridge Re NS: A licensed reinsurance SPV / side car that provides third-party investors with access to uncorrelated reinsurance returns.





Oxbridge Acquisition Corp: Oxbridge Re also has an investment as the lead sponsor of a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") that recently announced a merger with Jet.AI Inc.





SurancePlus: A newly formed Web3 subsidiary that leverages blockchain technology to democratize access to high-return reinsurance contracts via digital securities. In its first offering, SurancePlus innovated upon Oxbridge Re NS' existing product to issue digitized reinsurance securities that comply with US Securities laws and offer greater investment flexibility. Oxbridge Re plans to expand the digital securities offered through SurancePlus into several new investment areas over the coming years. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

