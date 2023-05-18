Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully secured the necessary drill permits required to commence additional drilling on its Macallan East project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

"Scotch Creek has finalized the compilation of the recently completed detailed gravity survey at our Macallan lithium project. The most prominent feature in the new gravity data is evidence of an uplifted, fault bounded, subsurface block of kilometer scale. This block is interpreted to be bounded to the east and west by extensions of the Angel Island fault zone, a complex, regionally important structural zone" said, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person. "Three drill targets have been identified to test this uplifted, faulted block in the sub-surface of the property. The goal of the drilling is to intersect strongly fractured units within the regional lithium host, the Esmeralda Formation. We anticipate that fracture zones will provide high porosity zones to capture deep basin brines."

Scotch Creek plans to conduct additional drilling on the project in order to expand and refine its understanding of the lithium brine resource, with the goal of developing a comprehensive resource estimate in the near future.

About The Macallan East Lithium Project

The 6,360-acre Macallan East claim block sits directly on trend with outcropping, lithium mineralized, volcanic ash-rich, basin lakebed sedimentary rocks towards the project area from the North-Northeast. The projected presence of these mineralized units in the subsurface at Macallan strongly suggests that porous ash units, associated with these rocks elsewhere in the basin, should exist below the surface on the claims.

Marketing Agreement

Scotch Creek Ventures is pleased to announce they have entered into an arms-length marketing agreement with Think Inc. Marketing (Think Inc), a top public relations firm that will provide Scotch Creek with a comprehensive marketing strategy to enhance the company's investor awareness and engagement. The agreement includes a range of marketing activities such as digital advertising, content creation, and public relation campaigns.

The agreement has an initial term of six months for a total of USD 50,000, unless terminated earlier in accordance with said agreement. Think Inc and any of its principals are operating at arm's length from Scotch Creek Ventures and neither holds any securities of the Company nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.862.2793

Email: info@scotch-creek.com

Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166574