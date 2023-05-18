Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
Xetra
18.05.23
15:29 Uhr
156,84 Euro
+3,42
+2,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
18.05.2023 | 14:36
193 Leser
ABI Research: Altair, Aruba, Balyo, Idemia, Mobileye, and Siemens Among 30 Tech Companies Leading the Way in 2023

ABI Research releases its most recent Competitive Ranking roundup

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of six recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 30 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2023.

ABI 2021 Logo

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, products, and players emerging daily. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging-both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for others looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation, and success face pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

  • Altair - Manufacturing Data Analytics
  • Aruba - Enterprise Wi-Fi and WLAN Vendors
  • Balyo - Autonomous Forklift System Vendors
  • Idemia - Automated Border Control Systems
  • Mobileye - Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
  • Siemens - SCADA/HMI Software Suppliers

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper 30 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2023.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-aruba-balyo-idemia-mobileye-and-siemens-among-30-tech-companies-leading-the-way-in-2023-301828108.html

