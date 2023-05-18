DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market

18-May-2023

Analyst interview | Automotive components

Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE) | Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market

Surface Transforms is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mike explains where we are currently, despite several downgrades over the past year, but with prospects now underpinned by the resolution of the production output. We quantify the strong order growth and the pipeline. We also take a closer look at the numbers for 2023 and beyond, and examine the risks involved.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

