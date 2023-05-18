Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
WKN: 157713 | ISIN: GB0002892528
Frankfurt
18.05.23
08:10 Uhr
0,364 Euro
-0,006
-1,62 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market 18-May-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Automotive components

Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE) | Production ramp up secured in a potential GBP2bn a year market

Surface Transforms is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mike explains where we are currently, despite several downgrades over the past year, but with prospects now underpinned by the resolution of the production output. We quantify the strong order growth and the pipeline. We also take a closer look at the numbers for 2023 and beyond, and examine the risks involved.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                         mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1636619 18-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

