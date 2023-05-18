AttackForge Pty Ltd: AttackForge Launches New Pentest Management Products Into Multiple Cloud Regions

Market leader in Pentest Management Platforms releases four new products and two new availability regions - to help companies and individuals scale their penetration testing.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / AttackForge®, a global leader in Pentest Management solutions, has today announced the general availability of four new AttackForge version 2 products and two new cloud regions.

"Off the back of the great success we had with AttackForge Core: Action Pack last August, we are excited to finally launch new products that will make pentest management platforms available to individual professionals and scaling teams and in new regions across Europe," said Stas Filshtinskiy, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

"There is a growing need for efficiency in pentesting globally, to help people communicate and remediate vulnerabilities faster, so companies are less exposed. We're thrilled to bring solutions to the wider market, with on-demand deployment options for busy teams," said Fil Filiposki, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

"It was a challenge to build commercially viable software products that are deployed on dedicated-tenant architecture, for as low as $50 per month. Our engineering team really had to think outside of the box, and we're proud they accomplished it!" said Stas.

"With the accelerated growth of pentest-as-a-service (PTaaS) - our new products provide these capabilities to individuals and small teams, so they can compete with the larger players in the market," said Fil.

The new AttackForge products are aimed at individual professional penetration testers, small pentest teams, consultancies and managed security service providers, and can be deployed on demand in either the United States, United Kingdom or within Europe.

"We are already working on plans to have additional regions supported for South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia, and options to deploy from existing marketplaces," said Stas.

More details on the new products and regions can be found on https://attackforge.com.

