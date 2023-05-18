QWERX's Security Software Praised at Top Cybersecurity Conference

Company's Secure Device Authentication Solution Recognized in Cyber Industry's Most Innovative Startup Competition

MERRIFIELD, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / QWERX, a cybersecurity company that delivers secure device authentication and machine identity management solutions, successfully pitched its dynamic network authentication solution in April 2023 at the RSA Conference Launchpad to a capacity crowd of industry experts, venture capitalists, and cybersecurity enthusiasts. The session recording is available on the RSAC website (RSA Conference 2023 On Demand access required).

RSAC Launch Pad Post Event Image

QWERX Pitch Receives Three Thumbs Up at RSAC Launch Pad 2023

RSA Conference brought together leading experts from the cybersecurity industry to share best practices and discuss the latest developments in the field. Greg Cullison, QWERX CEO and cofounder, presented an overview of QWERX Enterprise Security Perimeter (QESP), the company's secure device authentication SaaS, to a distinguished panel of security venture capitalists. QWERX received unanimous praise from all three judges, who unequivocally agreed that the company is tackling a challenging problem head-on. This resounding endorsement validated the market demand for this innovative technology.

Cullison stated, "Receiving a unanimous thumbs-up from the judges has further confirmed that our security software technology is a game-changer in the cybersecurity landscape and underscores the need for a new dynamic solution to replace outdated static machine credentials. We are excited about the recognition and validation we received from these respected investors."

The question-and-answer session following the presentation revolved around QWERX's commercialization strategy. Chief Product Officer Neil Cavezza emphasized, "The focus of the Q&A session confirmed that our technology is not only solving a hard problem and offers a compelling value proposition for a broad market." Session Moderator, Dr. Hugh Thompson, closed the session by stating that "One of the things that is a core mission of RSA Conference is to nurture innovation. This was very competitive this year and I think you can see it in the quality of the folks that came up and presented today."

Cullison noted, "The in-person conference experience clarified that QESP technology is uniquely complementary to many of the other solutions present this year, aligning with industry cybersecurity priorities including the importance of identity management, the need to defend networks at machine speed, and the rise of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and quantum computing." He added, "QWERX is grateful for the RSA Conference organizers' support of entrepreneurship and their dedication to fostering innovation in the cybersecurity industry. We aim to create a secure digital landscape and protect networks from external threats, consistent with this year's theme: Stronger Together."

About QWERX: QWERX, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that delivers secure device authentication and machine identity management to IT and OT enterprises. Our patented SaaS technology prevents unauthorized devices from accessing a protected network with rotating, symmetric authentication keys that disappear after use. QWERX has revolutionized the science of secure endpoint authentication by automating orchestrated continuous verification of all devices across a network. Learn more at www.qwerx.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

