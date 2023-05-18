Swann Security: Swann Debuts the AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security System in the United States Market

The AllSecure650 Product Debuted in Australia to High Praises

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Swann, the leader in smart security for more than three decades, releases the AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security System in the United States. The AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security was first released for the Australian market and has become a go-to security system for consumers in Oz.





The AllSecure650 Security Kit cameras are equipped with SwannNet, which ensures the strongest available Wi-Fi connection to each camera from the Wi-Fi NVR or internet router. Consumers can watch live or play back video on their smartphone from anywhere in the world with the Swann Security app that is available for Apple and Android. The Swann Security app sends smart notifications to users' smartphones when True Detect senses heat from large objects like people and cars for more reliable monitoring and fewer false alarms. The app features a digital zoom, allowing users to see footage such as number plates and faces in more clarity.

The footage can also be seen and accessed on a smart TV via Hey Google and Alexa devices. For users looking for an offline option, footage is also accessible locally on TV or monitor via HDMI cable and can record video without the need for the internet.

This system is a security solution for those worldwide that does not rely on Wi-Fi so whether someone has a family or is a digital nomad, they can secure their home, family and belongings.

The AllSecure650 system is compatible with Swann's full line of products so everything works together seamlessly.

"We are overjoyed to debut the AllSecure650 in the United States," says Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "The team at Swann hopes that Americans become fans of our latest security kit, too."

The AllSecure650 Security Kit contains four wire-free cameras with wall mounts to blend the reliability of a wired setup and ease of wireless for a quick installation.

Included in the AllSecure650 is a powerful Wi-Fi NVR Power Hub, which can store up to two years of footage to its local 1TB hard drive and backup clips to the cloud. There's a charging bay at the rear of the power hub for easy recharging and a spare battery is included so that users can always have a charged battery ready to swap in and out. Unlike other wireless systems, there is not a security down time while waiting for a camera to charge.

There is a spare battery in the Power Hub that provides a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for five hours of power to the hub in the event of a power outage. The Power Hub also combines video clips together for fast and easy playback, which is good for law enforcement or instances when proof is needed.

The wire-free camera features include 105° wide viewing angle with 2K Quad HD resolution, True Detect heat & motion detection, sensor spotlights & sirens, person detection, 2-way audio, loud sirens, and powerful night vision up to 30m and Night2Day color night vision up to 10m. IP66 weatherproof design rating on the cameras also makes the kit a durable option for users looking for a flexible in/out home security package all year round.

The AllSecure650 Security Kit is available for purchase on Amazon and Swann's website.

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann is a staple in the smart home and business security industry that has been in business for over 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions.

Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions, all controllable via the Swann Security app, and wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann for the most up-to-date product and company news on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

