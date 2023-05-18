Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced on May 16 that the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf, Germany, issued a final judgement confirming a permanent injunction for infringement of Seoul's patent against multiple LED companies' LEDs.

The permanent injunction judgement extends to LED products from Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., which were distributed globally through Mouser Electronics Inc., as well as LED products from LED Engin merged into Osram GmbH. The German Supreme Court also confirmed the validity of Seoul's patent in July 2022 by dismissing a patent invalidation lawsuit brought by the accused infringer.

Starting in June 2023, the Unitary Patents system will be implemented in Europe. Under this new system, patent infringement judgements from the Unified Patent Court will simultaneously take effect in 17 European countries, including Germany, France, and Italy. As a result, the deterrent effect of patent infringement judgements has significantly increased, contributing to establishing a culture that respects intellectual property rights.

As a result, Seoul and its affiliates have obtained 14 permanent injunction judgements against manufacturers and distributors of infringing products in the U.S. and Europe over the past five years. These judgements also include permanent injunctions, an order of recall and destruction against filament LED bulbs manufactured by a Phillips brand affiliate.

"While emphasizing ESG management, some large LED companies are merely buying and distributing infringing products under their brands in the market without manufacturing activities. Also, some global finished goods companies continue to purchase and use these infringing products, despite being aware of the infringement," said Myeng-Ki Hong, CEO of Seoul. "For young people and small businesses, it is necessary to establish a culture that respects intellectual property rights, and Seoul will continue to take necessary measures against infringing companies based on our principle," he added.

