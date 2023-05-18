Crypto has an insider trading problem: Research shows that insiders may trade ahead of as many as 25% of all token listings using Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), suggesting that the recent enforcement actions against insiders at centralized exchanges and NFT marketplaces could be the tip of the iceberg.

To detect and address this growing market manipulation phenomenon, Solidus Labs, the category-definer for crypto trade surveillance, introduced today the industry's first DEX-Based Insider Trading Detection tool. The technology, already in use by some of Solidus' clients including regulatory agencies, combines on- and off-chain data to monitor major decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for token swaps indicative of insider trading.

"Providing this level of transparency is a major step toward de-risking DeFi allowing the industry and regulators to assess the true magnitude of insider trading in cryptocurrencies, investigate and root out rogue traders, and uphold fundamental market integrity and consumer protection standards."

- Asaf Meir, Solidus' founder and CEO.

The DEX-Based Insider Trading Detection tool is the newest addition to Solidus HALO, the firm's suite of crypto-native market integrity solutions. HALO is currently used to monitor more than 1 trillion events per day across more than 150 markets, protecting over 25 million retail and institutional entities.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (3T) market integrity solutions trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. Crypto exchanges, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO our real-time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster and safer. To learn more, please visit https://soliduslabs.com.

